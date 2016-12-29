King’s Lynn’s rolling stock has truly come of age

Trains on Britain’s railways are 21-years-old on average, an investigation has found.

Govia Thameslink Railway, the parent company of Great Northern who run services from King’s Lynn, is among the average rolling stock age of 19 years.

It shows the age of British trains is at its oldest in at least 15 years.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said older trains can result in less comfortable journeys, poorer reliability and worse performance than modern versions.

The latest ORR figures cover the period between January and March 2016, with records going back to July 2000.

The Rail Delivery Group, representing train companies, expects the average age of Britain’s trains to drop to 16 years by 2019 due to the introduction of more than 4,500 new carriages.

Meanwhile, protestors are set to hold a demonstration at Lynn railway station on Tuesday with fares due to go up from next week.

The rail industry announced earlier this month that train fares would go up by an average of 2.3pc from early in 2017.

The increase covers both regulated fares, which includes season tickets, and unregulated fares, such as off-peak tickets.