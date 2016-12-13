Man suffers serious injuries after car crashes into tree in Clenchwarton

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a road traffic collision near King’s Lynn this afternoon.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) was called at 12.05pm today, Tuesday December 13 to the junction of Ferry Road and Main Road in Clenchwarton to a report of a car colliding into a tree.

An ambulance crew, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance were dispatched.

They treated a man in his 40s who was trapped and had suffered chest, leg and head injuries.

He was taken by land ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment. The air ambulance medics also travelled with the patient en route to hospital