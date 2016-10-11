Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with lorry

A motorcyclist is in Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn with serious injuries following a collision last night, Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious road traffic collision in Beachamwell, near Swaffham, on Monday October 10.

An Isuzu lorry was in collision with a motorcycle shortly before 6.20pm on Beachamwell Road at the junction with Larch Way.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, should contact Swaffham Roads Policing on 101.