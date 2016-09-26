New air conditioned trains for Peterborough, Cambridge and King’s Lynn rail routes

Air-conditioned trains will be breezing onto the Great Northern route for the first time ever next month, as the rail firm gives passengers cooler, more comfortable journeys between London and Peterborough and Cambridge.

They are the first of three types of modern train that over the next three years will steadily replace almost all of the trains on the network that are up to 40 years old.

Great Northern has promised the trains being introduced this autumn feature:

*Greater reliability than existing trains

* Two-by-two seating with tables and power points throughout for those who want to work or play and charge their devices

* Modern passenger information systems

* Spaces for people in wheelchairs, fully accessible toilets and other features for people with disabilities

And from May next year, subject to work to be carried out by Network Rail, these first new trains will also run on the Fen Line, between Cambridge and King’s Lynn.

Great Northern Passenger Services Director Keith Jipps said: “We’re introducing more reliable, modern air-conditioned trains that will keep passengers as cool as a cucumber and be great for people with disabilities. We think passengers will love the two-by-two seating and the power points at every seat.

“This is part of an overall plan to replace almost all the trains on the Great Northern route by 2020 – and those few trains that will remain are themselves going through a £30m refurbishment programme.

“In just a few short years, we’ll be moving from one of the oldest fleets in the country to one of the newest.”

The new trains are integral to a wide range of proposed service changes and improvements on Great Northern for 2018 that parent company Govia Thameslink Railway announced on Monday. This includes new cross-London Thameslink services at stations to and from Stevenage, Cambridge and Peterborough, double the number of semi-fast trains to and from Peterborough and double the number of semi-fast and stopping services off peak to and from Cambridge