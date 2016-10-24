Serious collisions shut A10 and A148 near King’s Lynn this morning

Serious collisions have closed the A148 and the A10 near King’s Lynn this morning, Monday October 24.

A crash involving a lorry and a motorcycle has shut the A148 in both directions between Harpley and Fitcham, the B1153 and Shipgate Road.

Police are at the scene assisting traffic flow and making diversions but the road is expected to remain closed until this afternoon.

The A10 is also shut following a crash between a tractor and a car near Denver.

The road is shut between Steel’s Drove and the B1507 Ely Road.

Police are again at the scene.