Serious crash between van and lorry closes A17

A serious collision between a lorry and a van has closed the A17 at Holbeach this afternoon, Friday November 25.

Emergency services were called at around 1.42pm to the junction with Welbourne Lane North.

Fire crews from Holbeach and Spalding have freed one person from their vehicle.

Details of injuries to those involved are not yet known.

The road is blocked in both directions at the Peppermint Junction and is affecting traffic between Fosdyke and Long Sutton.

Traffic is also backed up on the A151 Spalding Road.

More details as we have them