A crash involving a lorry and two cars has shut the A47 at Dereham this evening, Wednesday.

It is closed in both directions between the A1075 and Dereham Road, the B1146.

Emergency services were called at about 3.45pm to the Dratonhall Lane turning.

The driver of a Ford Focus involved sustained minor injuries.

There are long delays in the area.

More here as we have it...