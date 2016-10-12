UPDATE: Cyclist dies after collision with van on B1145 at Bawsey

A man has died following a collision on Gayton Road in Bawsey this morning (Wednesday, October 12).

Officers were called at 6.30am after the crash involving a van and a cyclist on the B1145.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and police say that next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed until 11.40am while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision – witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101.