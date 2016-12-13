UPDATE: Man dies after Clenchwarton crash

A man has died following a crash in Clenchwarton yesterday lunchtime, police have announced this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the junction of Main Road and Ferry Road shortly after noon on Tuesday, where a black Audi A6 was in collision with a tree.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 40s, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn, before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he died early this morning.

Anyone who saw the crash, or how the car was being driven prior to it, is asked to contact the Swaffham roads policing unit on 101.