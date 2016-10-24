UPDATE: Rider dies following crash on A148 at Hillington

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on the A148 at Hillington this morning.
Emergency crews were called to the incident, which happened near Bunkers Hill, at around 7am today.
Norfolk Police confirmed a short time ago that the male rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road remains closed and a diversion is in place via the B1153, B1145 and A1065.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact police on 101.
