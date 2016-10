Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a serious collision, involving a cyclist and a van at Bawsey.

The incident happened on the B1145 Gayton Road at around 6.30am this morning.

No details of injuries have so far been released. However, the road is closed between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout and Brow of the Hill, Leziate.

Police say the closure will remain in place for the rush hour period.

More here as we have it...