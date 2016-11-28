Woman hospitalised after hitting central reservation of A47 at King’s Lynn

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was involved in a collision on the A47 near King’s Lynn.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call today (Monday, November 28) at 1.55pm to reports of the incident and sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance crew to assist.

Crews were on scene within five and eight minutes respectively to treat the woman after her car had crashed into the central reservation and took her to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care.