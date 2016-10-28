Work on King’s Lynn hospital roundabout from Saturday

Delays are expected from tomorrow when work begins to carry out modifications to the road markings at the A149/A1076/B1145 Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout in Lynn.

This is to provide an additional right turn lane for vehicles exiting Lynn from Gayton Road and help reduce traffic queueing back to the hospital exit.

The work, which will cost £6,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

Works will also include the installation of replacement direction signage whilst the existing road markings to the roundabout will also be refreshed.

Traffic management will be via manned four-way traffic signals for three nights between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

Vehicular access will be maintained during the works and disruption will be kept to a minimum.

Norfolk County Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.