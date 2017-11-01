Travelodge eyes council partnership for new hotel in West Norfolk

Budget hotel chain Travelodge has said it wants to team with West Norfolk Council to develop a second branch in the borough.

The council, along with neighbouring North Norfolk, is among more than 200 authorities the firm says it is contacting about a potential partnership arrangement.

But officials of both councils say they have yet to receive any firm proposals from the company.

Under the scheme, new hotels would be built on surplus council-owned land and either being rented or sold by the council to Travelodge, which already has a hotel in Lynn, on completion.

A similar scheme saw a new Travelodge hotel open in Thetford last year, among seven that have been or are currently being built around the country.

The company’s chief executive, Peter Gowers, said: “More and more local authorities are under pressure to find ways to help regenerate their historic town centres and local communities.

“Adding a low-cost hotel like Travelodge is an increasingly attractive choice, as it draws visitors, creates jobs and helps boost the local economy.”

“Our customers are travelling more frequently and we are opening new hotels to ensure we are in locations where they want to be.

“We are looking for more sites to drive our expansion programme and we are writing to more than 200 other local authorities, to invite them to consider how Travelodge can act as a catalyst to drive their local development agenda.”

Alistair Beales, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for corporate projects and assets, said: “We are always open to innovative investment and development ideas.

“We look forward to receiving the letter from Travelodge so that we can consider their proposals and discuss the opportunity in more detail.”

Travelodge already runs around 550 hotels across the UK and says it wants to develop around 200 more over the next decade.