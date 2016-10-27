Treat public with respect at Halloween, ask Norfolk police

Norfolk Constabluary are reminding people to keep their tricks within the law and treat residents with respect on Halloween this Monday.

Halloween should be a fun celebration, with children dressing up as ghosts, witches or other assorted monsters, and visiting neighbouring householders happy to hand over sweets to, as superstition suggests, ward off evil spirits.

However, occasionally groups of people knock at every door whether they know the residents or not, demanding some sort of gift or payment.

For the vulnerable or older members of the community this can be both a distressing and intimidating experience.

Last year, Norfolk Police received 1,001 and this is something they are keen to reduce.

Malcolm Cooke, Superintendent at Norfolk Constabulary, said: “Roads safety and proactive parenting makes all the difference as the nights are drawing in, so wearing a high visibility vest or jacket is a must for trick-or-treating.

“We remind those taking part to only knock on doors of people you know and where it’s clear you are welcome.

“Any activity which causes deliberate fear or alarm is considered as anti-social behaviour and should be reported.”

The Norfolk force will step-up patrols across the county.

Halloween posters are available to download from the Norfolk Police websites for members of the public to display, indicating whether they welcome trick or treaters.

These can be downloaded at: www.norfolk.police.uk/news/latest-news/dont-be-little-monster-halloween

Retailers are being encouraged to restrict the sale of eggs and flour in the run up to Halloween, and are being reminded of the legal requirements when it comes to selling fireworks with Bonfire Night falling in the same week.

If you do have any concerns, please call 999 in an emergency, or call 101 for non-emergency assistance.

Alternatively, information about any incident can be logged at: www.norfolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something