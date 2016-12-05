Tree-mendous effort for Fakenham festival

A tree-mendous festival has lit up Fakenham to aid a number of charities throughout the county.

Returning for its 16th year, Fakenham Parish Church Tree Festival, which started last week, will continue until Thursday.

Fakenham Church Christmas Tree Festival June Ledbury ANL-160112-162329009

The free festival fills the church with 54 sparkling trees, each dedicated to a charity who then decorate them however they wish and leave a collection pail for visitors to donate.

Alison Harding, one of a six-strong administrative team, said: “We were very busy after the switch-on and also over the weekend, especially on Saturday which was also the lights switch-on in Fakenham itself.

“We hope to raise up to £20,000 from the event and all of the money raised goes to the 54 charities involved.

“The number of trees is slightly less this year as we wanted to have a small area of the church as a quiet area.”

Fakenham Church Christmas Tree Festival Jane Listone-Scott ANL-160112-162540009

All of the trees have kindly been provided by Fakenham Garden Centre, with centre manager Martin Turner performing the switch-on. “We are incredibly indebted to them for their continued support,” admitted Mrs Harding.