Trees bring a festive sparkle to Downham Market

Churches in the borough have been brightened up thanks to some impressive Christmas trees which adorned the buildings.

Downham Methodist Church celebrated the end of its 50th anniversary year with its Christmas tree festival, held from Saturday until today at 4pm.

Christmas tree festival, St Clement's Church, Outwell Edna Hollands ANL-161218-104208009

The church on Paradise Road was embellished by 25 different trees in total, which were placed throughout the building and in the corridors.

Organiser Pam Beckett said: “Lots of the associations which decorated trees are ones which use different rooms within the church on a weekly basis.”

She added that the church had not put on a Christmas tree festival for some years, but that, with a different event being organised for the 50th anniversary each month, it seemed fitting to end the commemorative year with a festival.

Among the festive ornaments was a unique offering of three knitted trees, which had a total of 250 ‘branches’.

Christmas Tree Festival at Downham Market Methodist Church Margaret Fox with the Downham Ladies Friendship group tree ANL-161218-174855009

Donations made from the festival will be shared between the church and the charity East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

In the evening, visitors enjoyed a Christmas concert with Singers Inspired in aid of cancer charity Big C.

At St Clement’s Church in Outwell, despite the poor weather, members of the public enjoyed the church’s first Christmas tree festival on Saturday from 10am to 4pm, too.

Church warden Janet Edgson said local businesses and organisations took part in the festival, which reached a total of 17 trees.

She added that the money raised will go towards church funds, and they hope to repeat the festivities again next year, hopefully with better weather conditions.

“We will probably incorporate a Christmas fair, too,” she said.

This year, visitors to St Clement’s could also enjoy refreshments, a draw and a cake stall on the Saturday, and the carol service on the Sunday was well attended.