Trees to sparkle at Swaffham church’s festive festival

Schools and community groups are preparing to join forces and dazzle visitors to Swaffham’s annual Christmas tree festival, which opens next weekend.

The annual display is on at the St Peter and St Paul Church from next Saturday, December 2, until December 9.

Around 30 trees are expected to be decorated for the event, which is now in its seventh year and raises funds both for the church and participating organisations.

This year’s festival will include trees decorated by the church’s Buzz Box group for young families and bellringing group.

The remainder are being displayed by local schools and charitable organisations.

The festival will be open from 10am to 4pm each day, apart from Sunday, December 3, when it will be open from 11am.

Refreshments will be available throughout the event and officials say dogs are also welcome to come along.

For more information, contact organiser Gill Creed on 01760 724559 or 01760 721237.

Ahead of the festival, the church will be holding its annual Christmas bazaar this Saturday, November 25, between 9am and noon.

The church will also be open on Friday, from 9.30am to 3.30pm, to receive donated gifts ahead of the event.