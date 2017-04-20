Trevor’s thanks to medics who saved him 16 times at King’s Lynn hospital

A man who had to be resuscitated 16 times in his own home has thanked the medical teams who helped him back to health.

A total of £700 was raised at a 70th birthday barbecue held for Trevor Whitby on the day he was discharged.

Mr Whitby had to be resuscitated 16 times in his bedroom as paramedics tried to stablise him following the cardiac arrest last year.

Mr Whitby underwent surgery at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital before spending six weeks recovering at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn (QEH) and was not expected to make a full recovery.

But his wife Sarah believes his grandsons Oliver and Samuel gave Mr Whitby the determination to return to full health.

He is now enjoying building ramps and spending time with his grandsons along with caring for his garden.

Mr and Mrs Whitby, who live in Wisbech, have now returned to the unit, along with daughters Claire and Lucy, to present cheques for a total of £350.

Mrs Whitby said: “We had placed a photograph of Oliver and Samuel at bottom of his bed. I think that photograph kept him going. The care he received here was unbelievable. They never gave up.”

Mr Whitby added: “It is emotional to be back here as I don’t remember it. I was determined to get back to full health.”

He was discharged from hospital on his birthday, which was celebrated with a barbecue.

During the celebrations, the family raised £700, which has been shared between the QEH and the East of England Ambulance Service.

They have now returned to the hospital to hand over a cheque for £350.

Daughter Claire said: “Dad would not be here without the unit. They looked after Dad so well.”

The hospital is also hosting a heart disease awareness evening on May 18. Phone 01553 613142 for details.