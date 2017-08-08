Tribute to Tracey leads Heacham Carnival parade

There was a poignant tribute to a Heacham community stalwart as the village gathered for its annual carnival on Sunday.

The event was the first since the death of its former organiser, Tracey Swann in a fire last September.

HEACHAM CARNIVAL Heacham Rainbows were the junior award winners

She had been one of the leading figures in the campaign to save the village’s fire station from closure.

And one of the two fire engines leading the carnival procession carried the message: “Thank you Tracey, never forget you.”

Behind them, the procession was as colourful as ever with organisations right across the village entering into the spirit of the day.

This year’s theme which was Pocahontas who died 400 years ago. Pocahontas came to the Heacham as the wife of John Rolfe whose family had lived in the village for hundreds of years.

HEACHAM CARNIVAL Two grumpy old men in training - Dave Curtis (left) and Joshy Chilvers won Best Adults

The City of Norwich Brass Band provided stirring music as crowds along the route of the procession from College Drive to the playing field cheered the participants.

Special applause was reserved for Abigael Fisher-Downes and Lucy Whitmore playing the parts of Pocahontas and John Rolfe on a float sponsored by Norfolk Lavender.

They were accompanied by seven ‘native American’ assistants - Kayla Daniels, William English, James Morley, Olivia Murtagh, Kathryn Pelling, Ellie Joan Proctor and Amelie Witley.

The event is run by the parish council who combine with the Heacham Club’s annual charity fete.

HEACHAM CARNIVAL The 'native American' attendants supporting Pocahontas

The proceeds of their bucket collection will go to West Norfolk Mind.

The village’s St Mary’s Church also sponsored all the prize money with the exception of the main trophy.

The playing field was packed with traditional stalls and competitions and in the centre ring procession contestants were awarded their trophies.

The Best Family award was won by the McGill family (Bob the Builder). Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (Heacham Judo Club) took the Best Group prize and the best juniors award went to the Rainbow Guides.

HEACHAM CARNIVAL The main trophy was won by the Gymer family who paraded as 'The Force'

Dave Curtis and Joshy Chilvers, as Grumpy Old People in Training, won the best adults category and the trophy for the best float overall was won by the Guymer family, who paraded under the theme of The Force.

Parish council chairman and organiser, Michael Williamson, was delighted with the success of the day.

He said: ”I’d like to see everyone again next year - the carnival will be on Saturday 1st August.”

HEACHAM CARNIVAL

HEACHAM CARNIVAL St Mary's Church sponsored the prize money for the carnival procession awards

HEACHAM CARNIVAL Harry and Charlie Hardy were keen to help collect money for West Norfolk Mind, this year's charity

HEACHAM CARNIVAL Rollason Stage School dressed up as characters from Peter Pan