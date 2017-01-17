Tributes paid to ‘really helpful’ man from Wiggenhall St Germans

A 72-year-old man from St Germans has been remembered after he passed away at the end of last year.

Malcolm ‘Mac’ Allen, of Mill Road, is described as a “really helpful bloke” and a “great character” by those who knew him best.

Mr Allen, who lived alone, is believed to have been found at his home around 10 days after he died when fellow villagers noticed he had not been to the local shop recently, and he was .

Friend David Capon said: “Mac was one of the most helpful people I’ve ever met. He always helped out at the football club and put the nets out. He helped set up the Watlington youth football club as well.

Mr Capon believes his friend passed away on Christmas evening or Boxing Day morning, as his friend meticulously wrote down what he had done that day, on the day, and had made notes from December 25 but not from December 26.

Former postmasters Roger and Linda Kirby also paid their respects to Mr Allen.

They said: “He was a great character who always knew what was going on in the village. When we used to run the Post Office, he would come in everyday to buy a newspaper and we would have a chat.”

It is expected that Mr Allen’s funeral will takeplace at Mintlyn Crematorium in Lynn next week.