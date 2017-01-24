Tributes pour in for King’s Lynn busker Juggling Jim

Tributes are being left at the spot occupied by the well-known street entertainer Juggling Jim, who is believed to have died.

A man died following a cardiac arrest in Nelson Street yesterday morning (Monday, January 23), and he has been named locally as Anthony Bowen, better known as Juggling Jim, who was in his early 60s.

A shrine paying tribute to Juggling Jim.

Although police have not formally confirmed the dead man’s identity, there has been an outpouring of emotion in the town centre this morning.

An abundance of floral tributes have been left where the entertainer used to perform in High Street, as well as a variety of juggling equipment, left by fellow entertainer Sally Beadle, aka Crazy Bananas.

Ms Beadle, of Pott Row, said: “I spoke to him most days I was in town and enjoyed our chats. I considered him a friend. I saw him last week and the last thing I said to him was to take care of himself.

“He was always so kind, he would give me tips on entertaining, such as ‘you’ve always got to keep the audience guessing’ and ‘you always need something new and fresh’.

Tributes paid to Juggling Jim.

“Most Christmases he would give my son a present and sometimes gave me sweets to give to him, too.

“I feel so sad that he has gone, but I’ve tried to recreate his space here. I feel like I’ve lost a family member.”

After the news broke on social media last night, there have been calls to put up a plaque, bench or a statue in Lynn in his memory.

Ian Ashford, owner of Castle Costumes in Norfolk Street, said: “He was just part and parcel of Lynn.”