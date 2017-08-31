Tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales at Sandringham

Roses for England’s Rose, Diana, Princess of Wales, were among some of the floral tributes which could be seen early in the morning at Sandringham on the 20th anniverary of her death today.

Just before 8am, a few bouquets had already been laid at the base of and tucked into the railings of the Norwich Gates, just a short distance from her childhood home, Park House.

This poignant scene marked the start of a day where the “People’s Princess” was in the thoughts of many, not only in West Norfolk where she grew up, but across the world where she touched so many people’s hearts.