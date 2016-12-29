Tributes to King’s Lynn window firm boss

Tributes have been paid to a well-known King’s Lynn businessman who passed away this week.

Colin Dawson, the founder of Colin Dawson Windows Limited on John Kennedy Road, died, aged 83.

In the company’s formative years, Mr Dawson was one of the pioneers of the replacement window industry, gaining a reputation for offering excellent value for money.

Over the years, Mr Dawson had been a keen supporter of King’s Lynn Football Club.

As well as sponsoring the club, Mr Dawson used to meet-and-greet VIP’s, officials and directors at the ground. He won many friends with his infectious sense of humour.

On Facebook, Paul Hampson said: “I will miss Colin’s sense of humour and the stories he would tell you.

“He could make anyone feel at ease and comfortable. He was highly-respected.

Gordon Chilver, from Linnets shirt sponsors Double G Clothing, added: “A legend as one of the volunteers that help run non-league clubs.

“Loved a laugh and joke and will never be forgotten for this. R.I.P Colin. Sincere condolences to Mary and family.”

Mr Dawson’s funeral is at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, January 12, at 11am.