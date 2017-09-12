Tributes to loving dad who died after assault

A family has paid tribute to a “devoted husband, a loving father and a very much loved son and brother” from Lynn who died following an assault.

Dean Jose, 47, was assaulted outside of a bar in Essex on Bank Holiday Monday (August 28).

He suffered a serious head injury after the incident outside Murphy’s Sports Bar in Brentwood and was taken to hospital, but died on Saturday, September 2.

In a statement, Dean’s family said: “Dean lived his life for his wife and two daughters. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and a very much-loved son and brother.

“‘Deano’ as he was known to friends, grew up in Harold Hill in Romford and attended Neave School.

“He left school and then dedicated his life to helping disabled children, adults and those less fortunate than himself to allow them to live their lives to the fullest.

“He was well-known and well-respected within the mobility industry and Dean always made sure he went above and beyond his role as a rehabilitation specialist to fulfil the dreams of the people and families he dealt with.

“Dean had an incredible zest for life and lived his life at 100mph never sitting down for a second, he loved having his family around him, socialising with friends and had a real passion for golf and music which he loved sharing with everyone he was close to.

“He will forever live on in the hearts of everyone who knew him and the people and families that he has helped over the years.

“As a family we are devastated at his sudden and completely unnecessary and cruel death. We have been needlessly robbed of a husband, dad, son, brother and friend.

“Our family ask for privacy at this time to allow us to grieve in peace and we plead with anyone who knows anything about this incident, no matter how inconsequential they think it is, to come forward and speak to the police.”

Two men, aged 22 and 25, both from Brentwood, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They have been released under investigation.

A third man, 23-year-old Nathan Turner, also of Brentwood, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Basildon Crown Court on October 2.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at Brentwood’s Major Investigation Team on 101 or SCDappeals@essex.pnn.police.uk.