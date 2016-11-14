Tributes to the Fallen held across West Norfolk

Veterans and the community have come together in towns and villages throughout West Norfolk to pay tribute to the Fallen.

On Friday, marking 98 years since the Armistice that ended the First World War, there were two-minute silences held in Downham and Swffham.

Scenes from King's Lynn Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial in Tower Garden. ANL-161113-140306009

And on Remembrance Sunday, a crisp, clear autumnal day was enjoyed by those at the wreath ceremony held in the Tower Gardens in Lynn.

Personnel from RAF Marham, the Cadets of 42F (King’s Lynn) Squadron Air Training Corps, police cadets, and other youth organisations mustered at the Town Hall.

They marched behind the Union standard, Royal British Legion Standards and the standards of the assembled organisations to the gardens where hundreds had gathered for the ceremony.

The borough mayor, David Whitby, flanked by Wing Commander Stu Geary, from RAF Marham, and the mayor’s ATC Cadet Corporal Edward Dew of 42F Squadron, read the Exhortation.

Scenes from King's Lynn Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial in Tower Garden. ANL-161113-140342009

“They shall not grow old as we that are left grow old, Age shall not weary them or the years condemn.”

Cadet Corporal Dew made the response: “At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, We will remember them.”

Following the Last Post, two-minutes silence and Reveille Wing Commander Geary read from the Kohima Epitaph “When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow we gave our today”.

There then followed the laying of over 50 wreaths by representatives of the uniformed and civil organisations present and a short service led by the Bishop of Lynn the Rt Revd Jonathon Meyrick.

Scenes from King's Lynn Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial in Tower Garden. ANL-161113-140255009

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham also laid a wreath.

Then, preceded by the civic party and numerous dignitaries, the parade reformed to march to Lynn Minster in the Saturday Market Place for a Civic Service of Remembrance and Reconciliation.

Following the church service Cadet Corporal Dew said “It am very proud to have been given such an important part in the Act of Remembrance in front of so many people”.

In addition to parading in King’s Lynn, 42F (King’s Lynn) Air Cadets also had a uniform presence at the Hunstanton town Remembrance Day commemorations.

Scenes from King's Lynn Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial in Tower Garden. ANL-161113-140143009

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss was in attendance on Friday in Downham as there was a pause-and-remember event organised by Downham Market Royal British Legion in the Town Square.

At the same time in Swaffham, at the war memorial, schoolchildren were out in force to support a similar event there.

Samantha Brain, 16, laid a wreath at the war memorial on behalf of the pupils and staff at the Sacred Heart School in the town.

Scenes from King's Lynn Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial in Tower Garden. ANL-161113-135957009

Armistice Day at the Swaffham War Memorial ANL-161111-162919009

Armistice Day at the Swaffham War Memorial Timothy Pennington (far right) ANL-161111-162852009