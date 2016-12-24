Trolley dash tour for Swaffham Lions

A Swaffham community group which raised hundreds of pounds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance has been given a closer look at the charity’s work.

A trolley dash organised by the Swaffham Lions and held at the town’s Tesco store raised £565 for the charity.

And club members have now visited the charity’s Norwich headquarters to hand over the proceeds and find out more about the organisation.

The group met helicopter crews and were given a tour of the site by charity director Matthew Jones.

Around £11 million is needed to keep the charity’s two helicopters flying across the region each year.

Most of the necessary money is raised through the charity’s own lottery and fundraising activities like those of the Lions.