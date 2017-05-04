Trolleys dumped in the Purfleet in King’s Lynn

After two trolleys were dumped in the Purfleet river in Lynn this week, council officials have insisted this has not been an ongoing issue.

The shopping carts, which were seen in the water at the start of the week, were taken out of the river by the council by yesterday morning.

A council spokeswoman said: “We don’t currently have a problem with trolleys. Of the few that we do have reported to us, we then contact the supermarkets directly and they are usually happy to come and get them.”