Truss announces new talks on King’s Lynn rail line interchange

A new rail summit will take place in the new year in a renewed bid to accelerate work on a key upgrade of West Norfolk’s rail link to London.

The talks were announced today by South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss, following praise for the campaign to upgrade the Ely north junction from transport secretary Chris Grayling.

The project was put on hold until at least 2019 last year following a review of upgrades to the rail network by Sir Peter Hendy.

But, in a letter published yesterday, Mr Grayling said the project would be “well placed for early delivery” after that if a strong business case can be made.

He added: “I have been impressed to hear of the efforts of local stakeholders working together to accelerate delivery of the Ely area enhancement proposals.”

Ms Truss said the summit will deliver a clear message to ministers about the merits of the proposal and the benefits it can have on both existing and future developments, such as .

She said: “I am very pleased the Transport Secretary has recognised the work done by MPs, councils, LEPs, Network Rail and the passenger / freight train operators in progressing the upgrade of the Ely rail junction.

“Passenger and freight numbers are rising and the region is well placed to support vibrant and innovative industries.”

“The programme will generate millions of pounds for the UK economy, will support jobs, drive forward investment and will be a fantastic boost for business and employment in the eastern region.”