Trustees needed to help take Downham Market project into next steps

A society in Downham is seeking additional trustees to help take one of its projects into the next phase of its operation.

Discover Downham, which was set up by Downham Heritage Society and is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, is hoping to become established as a fully functional, financially self-sufficient heritage centre.

Learning officer at Discover Downham Meg Barclay said: “The trustees’ main responsibility is the management of Discover Downham, including two part-time employees (learning officer and administrator) and a small but growing number of volunteers who are a variety of ages and skill levels.

“There is also some hands-on work in dealing with operational problems.”

After more than nine years of service as a trustee, the current chairman David Flower is stepping down from the board in November.

A number of other trustees have also recently left, making way for new people with a different skill set to come in and take the centre through its next phase, Ms Barclay said.

“We would like to invite anyone and everyone to consider being a trustee for Discover Downham. We are keen to hear from anyone who believes they have the skills, knowledge and experience to help make Discover Downham a successful heritage centre and a key part of the local community,” she added.

If you would like further information about what being a trustee involves, or about the positions available, please contact Meg Barclay on 01336 384428 or learning@discoverdownham.org.uk