Tunes and tricks at charity night in King’s Lynn

A unique evening of music and magic was offered to guests at St Nicholas’ Chapel in Lynn on Saturday in the name of a local charity.

A classical recital was performed by Ian MacGregor on piano and Ivan McCready on cello, which were combined with magical interludes from member of the Inner Magic Circle Lord John MacGregor, former South Norfolk MP.

The evening of entertainment was in aid of Lynn-based mental health charity One to One Project.

Pictured are, from left: Ivan McCready, Jackie Wrout, Steph Sands, Hannah Cooper, Lord John MacGregor and Ian MacGregor, sitting. MLNF17AF04021