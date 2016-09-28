TV host Jake Humphrey helps Swaffham-based optician brew charity boost

A Swaffham-based optician has teamed up with a leading beer maker to brew up a major fundraising initiative to mark its centenary.

Managers of Dipple & Conway, who operate a practice in the town’s Market Place, are donating 10 pence from the sale of each pint of its Cat’s Eyes beer to the children’s charity Break.

And the initiative is also being backed by the charity’s patron, the Norfolk-born television sports host Jake Humphrey.

He said: “Looking after children and seeing they are properly loved and cared for is vital, because they are our future.

“Break helps people in ways no-one else will – offering homes and care, providing somewhere to stay and helping families sort out difficulties for the sake of their children.

“This is a win-win for everyone. Break makes some money, real ale drinkers get a real treat and, when their eyes glaze over, Dipple & Conway can help them out.”

The beer continues the family firm’s long-standing association with Break.

They have raised around £20,000 for the charity in recent years through a range of initiatives, including cycling events, running the London Marathon and community tin collections.

Director Damian Conway said: “Some of us at Dipple & Conway are members of Camra and we thought that having our own real ale, brewed by Norfolk’s own nationally-acclaimed Fat Cat company would be an ideal way to celebrate our centenary.

“We had a wonderfully memorable day sampling a wide range of samples brewed by the Fat Cat – and we were unanimous in our choice.”

The artwork for the beer’s pump clip and mat is also modelled on the pet cat owned by Mr Conway and his wife, Justine.

He said: “It has a green-eyed cat wearing a pair of delightfully over-sized plum-coloured ‘cats eyes’ spectacle frames that Dame Edna Everage would be proud of.”

The beer is already on sale at the brewery’s three pubs in Norwich and will remain available at least until the end of October.

Colin Keatley, from the brewery, said: “It’s a wonderful idea.

“Like ourselves, Dipple & Conway is a very good, well-established local business run by well-known community people.

“It makes perfect sense to come together for a celebration like this.”