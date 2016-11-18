Two men arrested after five boats seized in Wisbech

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fraud investigation after five boats were seized in Wisbech on Wednesday (November 16).

An incident which happened in Hunstanton on Monday, October 24 prompted the enquiry.

The victim told police that he had met with a man who was interested in buying his boat, after which the suspect agreed to renovate it, sell it and then split the profits.

The suspect then left with the boat and trailer and did not return.

After an initial investigation, officers searched two premises in connection with the incident.

They arrested two men, one in his late teens and one in his 40s.

They then seized: five 17ft boats and trailers; 12 outboard motors; half a bag of what is believed to be cannabis; and more than £5,000 in cash.

Both men have been questioned and are currently on police bail to return on Thursday, January 12 2017.