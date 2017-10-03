Two men arrested in King’s Lynn during police drug operation

Two men are in custody this morning after they were arrested in Lynn yesterday on suspicion of drugs offences.

Police say the arrests were made after a vehicle was stopped on Hardwick Road at around 4pm on Monday.

Two men, aged 24 and 25 and from the London area, were detained on suspicion of possession of cannabis and being concerned in the production of controlled drugs.

They remain in custody while investigations continue.

The arrests were made as part of Norfolk Police’s ongoing Operation Gravity campaign against drug crime in the county.