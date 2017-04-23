Two seriously hurt in crash on A134 at Wereham

A man was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash on the A134 at Wereham yesterday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Stoke Road in the village at around 5.45pm on Saturday following the crash.

Police say a blue Ford Mondeo, heading towards Stoke Ferry, was in collision with a grey Vauxhall Zafira travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Mondeo was airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge, with what Norfolk Police described as “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

A woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Zafira suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for almost four hours while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PC Gemma Hamilton-Rout, of Wymondham police, on 101.