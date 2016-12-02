Two seriously hurt in three-car crash on A149 at Snettisham

Two people remain seriously ill in hospital this afternoon following a crash on the A149 at Snettisham yesterday afternoon.

Three vehicles, a green Suzuki Alto, a black Jaguar and a Toyota GT86, were involved in the incident at the Station Road junction shortly after 5.10pm on Thursday.

The drivers of the Suzuki and Jaguar were both taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn, where police say they remain in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Toyota was treated at the scene and discharged.

Anyone who saw the crash, or any of the vehicles involved prior to it, is asked to contact PC Andy Miles, of the Swaffham roads policing unit, via the non-emergency 101 number.