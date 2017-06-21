Two Weasenhams become one community on Get Together day

In doing so, they joined millions of others taking part in the Great Get Together initiative set up in memory of the late Jo Cox MP.

But the Weasenham event was also an endeavour to bring together two villages with separate parish councils, that were forced by government decree to become one council two years ago, with four representatives from All Saints and three from St Peter.

To help the two communities bond it was decided to have a joint party.

The celebration was funded by a £200 grant from Breckland Council and a further £250 from the West Raynham Solar Farm Fund and the two parish councils.

“The aim was to promote warmth and unity between the two parishes,” said one of the organisers, parish councillor, Chris McCarthy.

“We wanted a bring-and-share party on the green. There was a very convivial atmosphere.”

The success of the venture was evident when the event began with a lunchtime hog roast which attracted 120 customers.

It continued with youngsters enjoying the antics of children’s entertainer, Greg, followed by afternoon tea against a background of jazz music.

The party lasted eight hours with more villagers jointing as the day wore one “The atmosphere was happy and cheerful and the success was due to team work.

“Many praised us for what we are doing”, said Mr McCarthy as he was greeted by a resident who had travelled 120 miles from a family event in Southend to take part in the celebration.

Residents of both villages are pictured above enjoying the celebrations.

MLNF17PB06481