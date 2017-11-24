Two West Norfolk toilet blocks to be shut in new council plan, with review planned on two more

Two of West Norfolk’s public toilet blocks remain threatened with closure following the publication of new council proposals.

Facilities in Gaywood and on Downham’s Howdale would be demolished if the latest plans are approved by West Norfolk Council’s cabinet next week.

But a third site at Old Hunstanton, which had also faced the axe, could be the subject of a further review to determine its future, along with those at Holme.

And officials are also recommending spending £40,000 on refurbishing the facilities at Wales Court in Downham, before transferring them to town council management.

Officers say the measures, which also include transferring the costs of four sites to special expenses, would save the council around £40,000 from its budgets, plus the equivalent of a further £26,000 in staff time that would be allocated to other duties.

Of the 22 facilities that are currently maintained by the borough council, the latest plans propose no change in the management of 13 of them.

Four, in Lynn, Downham and Heacham, would be mostly funded locally, with around a fifth of the cost drawn from general council money.

The only sites whose future has not been determined are those at Old Hunstanton and Holme.

A report published ahead of next Tuesday’s cabinet meeting said: “Both these toilets are unusual in that they are adjacent to car parks that are not operated by the Borough Council. They are also part of the overall tourism offer for West Norfolk.

“Further investigation is taking place with regard to options for these two toilets and no recommendation is proposed as yet.”

Concerns have previously been raised about the loss of the Gaywood facility, with calls also made for a replacement facility to be considered.

A report on the feasibility of the idea will be presented to the council’s Lynn area consultative committee in due course.