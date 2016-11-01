Uncertainty as charities’ home in King’s Lynn set to be sold on

The futures of two charity branches in Lynn are uncertain after the property they are homed within is set to go up for sale next year.

The Lynn branch of the British Red Cross and the King’s Lynn Foodbank, which are based at Austin Fields, have provisionally been given a date of June 2017 for the closure of the building.

The Red Cross, a voluntary network which aims to help people in crisis, has been based at its current office since the 80s, where it offers a mobility aid service and first aid courses.

A spokeswoman for the charity said there are plans to market the property as it is “now too large for the services provided from there”, and said in the past the building was a base for more services.

The spokeswoman said: “We have been looking at suitability and viability of the Austin Fields property and made the decision to sell it. The money from the sale will be invested into Red Cross work helping people in crisis.

“The plans for the sale are in their early stages. Arrangements are being made to find more suitable facilities from which to provide Red Cross services, including first aid training and mobility aids, to people in Lynn and the surrounding areas.

“We realise making changes to our buildings can be unsettling for service users, volunteers and staff. We are communicating this change as sensitively as possible and thank them for everything they have done.”

King’s Lynn Foodbank has hosted its services in the Austin Fields building for five years, during which time it has provided more than 14,700 three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis.

Chairman of King’s Lynn Foodbank Adam Whittle said: “The Foodbank has appreciated the partnership with the Red Cross which has allowed us to develop the foodbank service so we are now not just providing three-day emergency food supplies to those in need, but also developing partnerships and tackling the root causes of poverty.”

Mr Whittle added that it was important that the services are continued and, if possible, they would like to stay in the property at Austin Fields to develop further there and reach out into the community.

He said: “The trustees and management team will look at all available options once more details from the Red Cross have been provided.

“At the foodbank, we are so thankful for everyone that helps us serve the community and we see it particularly at harvest time. Please know you are making a difference and we are seeing lives changed.”