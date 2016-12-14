Union backs revamped centre at King’s Lynn hospital

Supporting staff to achieve full potential is the mission for a refurbished training centre opened at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday.

The Inspire Centre will provide a venue for colleagues to train along with creating a regional union hub.

The transformation of this building is a result of the close partnership between the Hospital and Unison.

Unison General Secretary Dave Prentis joined chief Executive Dorothy Hosein in opening the new building.

Mrs Hosein said: “The trust is investing in the future with the creation of The Inspire Centre and we hope it will encourage local people to enter the healthcare system.

“We strongly believe in having the right staff and it is vital that they keep up-to-date with the latest thinking and practice.

“Home grown staff are also key to the future of this busy hospital and developing your own is the way forward. The redevelopment of this centre is testament to that.”

The centre will provide a modern venue for the trust’s training courses, along with the Lifelong Learning Programme.

During a 12-week building project, the former sports and social club building has been transformed at a cost of £265,000.

Renovations of the large hall have also included the creation of a new kitchen along with redecoration and lighting. The toilets were improved and air conditioning added.

Another development is the creation of Unison’s New Member Centre and regional office within the building.

Unison members from local authority and other emergency services will now be able to get advice and support from union representatives.

The centre will also offer hot desking arrangements and Skype sessions for concerned members.