Unique views of King’s Lynn captured in new photo calendar

With the end of the year approaching faster than most of us would like to admit, it might be the case that you are looking for presents already.

If that is indeed the situation you find yourself in, then one Lynn photographer believes he can help out.

Photo from Lenzman calendar 2017 ANL-160923-095650001

Peter Rye, better known as Lenzman, has produced a calendar of a variety of photos of Lynn – a production which is now in its ninth year.

The 2017 calendar has been produced in association with King’s Lynn Press, which is owned by Andy Hoare and Tim Hoare.

Mr Rye described the work in his 2017 calendar as unqiue, and said it contains some historic and previously unseen views.

On some of the pages, you will find: the siege on the Tuesday Market Place; Sherlock Holmes – the man with the twisted lip; and the film Revolution.

Photo from Lenzman calendar 2017 ANL-160923-095637001

Back in June, Mr Rye put on a exhibition at Hanse House of a variety of photos including Custom House and an African wildlife scene to celebrate a 30-year landmark.

Mr Rye has collaborated with King’s Lynn Press for a number of years to create these calendars which focus on Lynn.

The press company has been established for more than 125 years and is based on the Austin Fields industrial estate.

Mr Rye also provides a number of photographic services, including weddings and portraits, as well as commercial and industrial photography.

Andy Hoare, Peter Rye 'Lenzman' and Tim Hoare with the Lenzman 2017 calendars ANL-160922-164828001

On his website, he describes his business as a “professional service, distinctive in style”.

There is limited availability of the calendars, with 100 copies being printed of both sizes. The A4 costs £10 and the A3 is £15.

For more information or to order a copy call Mr Rye on 01553 671524 or King’s Lynn Press on 01553 773011.

The Lenzman website is available at: lenzmanuk.com and King’s Lynn Press is at: klpuk.com