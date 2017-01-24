UPDATE: A47 between Swaffham and Narborough now open after crash involving two lorries

The A47 has now reopened between Swaffham and Narborough after a crash involving two lorries this afternoon (Tuesday, January 24).

Emergency services were called to reports of the incident at around 11.50am on Swaffham Road, where one casualty was released from their vehicle by fire crews.

However, only minor injuries were reported.

There were delays in the area while the road was closed in both directions for the vehicles to be recovered, and meanwhile diversions were in place.

A post on the Breckland Police Twitter account said: “Collision today @A47info near to Narborough. Luckily no1 was hurt and road cleared after some delay. Thanks for patience while @Norfolkfire @EastEnglandAmb and Police all worked hard to clear as quick as possible.”