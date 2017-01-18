UPDATE: Bawsey Pits trial jury sent home for night

The jury in the trial of two care workers charged in connection with a teenage boy’s death at a West Norfolk beauty spot has been sent home for the night.

Umar Balogun, 16, drowned at Bawsey Pits, near Lynn, in July 2013.

Kevin Roweth, 28, and Vanda Cawley, 50, both deny failing to take reasonable care of the health and safety of Umar and the other boy in their charge.

A jury of seven men and five women retired to consider their verdict at Lynn Crown Court at around lunchtime today.

They were sent home for the night a short time ago and will resume their deliberations in the morning.

Earlier, during his summing up of the case, Judge Mark Dennis QC said the jury had to apply an “objective” test of what would have been reasonable for the defendants to do on the day of the tragedy.

He said: “There is no all encompassing argument of what is reasonable care that will fit every case.

“What may be reasonable in one set of circumstances may not be in another.”

The prosecution alleges both Roweth, formerly of Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, and Cawley, of Hazel Croft, Werrington, Peterborough, did not take proper care of the boys’ safety both before and after arriving at Bawsey.

The court heard the pair had not planned properly for the likelihood of swimming activity and did not act either to prevent them entering the water or to get them out once they did so.

But the defence argued that the defendants had acted reasonably, when all the circumstances of the day were taken into account.

The court was told that more experienced members of staff should have gone on the trip and the defendants had been “set up to fail” by the home’s managers.

The court also heard that the home’s owner, Castle Homes Limited, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of failing in its duty of care to the boys as an employer.

But the judge said that should have no bearing on the jury’s verdict.

He said they should use their individual and collective experience of life in considering the case.

The trial continues.