UPDATE: Cyclist suffers head injury in King’s Lynn crash

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car at a busy Lynn junction this morning..
Emergency crews were called to the incident, which happened at the junction of Loke Road and John Kennedy Road, shortly after 8am.
Police said a short time ago that the male rider had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a minor head injury.
The crash caused delays for drivers making their way into town from the north during the morning rush hour, although traffic is now starting to get through.
