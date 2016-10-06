UPDATE: Cyclist suffers head injury in King’s Lynn crash

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car at a busy Lynn junction this morning..

Emergency crews were called to the incident, which happened at the junction of Loke Road and John Kennedy Road, shortly after 8am.

Police said a short time ago that the male rider had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a minor head injury.

The crash caused delays for drivers making their way into town from the north during the morning rush hour, although traffic is now starting to get through.