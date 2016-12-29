UPDATE: Driver dies after collision with tree in Weeting

Police have confirmed that one person has died following a collision in Weeting this morning (Thursday, December 29).

Emergency services were called to the B1112 Lynn Road shortly after 6.40am to reports that a car had left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident and it was reopened at around 12.40pm.