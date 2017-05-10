Search

UPDATE: Firefighters called to new blaze at Palm Paper

Emergency Fire Incident at Palm Paper Saddlebow King's Lynn Firefighters at the scene

Emergency Fire Incident at Palm Paper Saddlebow King's Lynn Firefighters at the scene

Firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze at the Palm Paper factory, on the edge of Lynn, this afternoon.

Crews were called to Poplar Avenue at around 1.30pm today. At its height, five engines, including a unit from Downham and an aerial ladder platform, were at the scene.

Emergency Fire Incident at Palm Paper Saddlebow King's Lynn Firefighters at the scene

Emergency Fire Incident at Palm Paper Saddlebow King's Lynn Firefighters at the scene

A Norfolk fire service spokesman said the last crews left the scene shortly after 3pm.

The incident is the second serious blaze to strike the plant in a few months, following a major incident there last October.

Emergency Fire Incident at Palm Paper Saddlebow King's Lynn Firefighters at the scene

Emergency Fire Incident at Palm Paper Saddlebow King's Lynn Firefighters at the scene

Emergency Fire Incident at Palm Paper Saddlebow King's Lynn Firefighters at the scene

Emergency Fire Incident at Palm Paper Saddlebow King's Lynn Firefighters at the scene