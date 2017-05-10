UPDATE: Firefighters called to new blaze at Palm Paper

Firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze at the Palm Paper factory, on the edge of Lynn, this afternoon.

Crews were called to Poplar Avenue at around 1.30pm today. At its height, five engines, including a unit from Downham and an aerial ladder platform, were at the scene.

Emergency Fire Incident at Palm Paper Saddlebow King's Lynn Firefighters at the scene

A Norfolk fire service spokesman said the last crews left the scene shortly after 3pm.

The incident is the second serious blaze to strike the plant in a few months, following a major incident there last October.

