UPDATE: Four people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash on A47 in King’s Lynn

Four people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the A47 near Lynn’s Pullover roundabout earlier today.
Emergency crews were called to the collision, which is now understood to have involved four cars and a lorry, on the westbound carriageway just before 11.55am today.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said four people had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries.
The road was blocked for more than two hours, but re-opened shortly after 2pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.