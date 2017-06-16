UPDATE: Four people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash on A47 in King’s Lynn

Four people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the A47 near Lynn’s Pullover roundabout earlier today.

Emergency crews were called to the collision, which is now understood to have involved four cars and a lorry, on the westbound carriageway just before 11.55am today.

An Accident on the A47 near Lynn�"s Pullover roundabout is causing serious travel disruption today

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said four people had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was blocked for more than two hours, but re-opened shortly after 2pm.