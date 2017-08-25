UPDATE FRIDAY 2.40PM: Man in ‘critical condition’ after A17 crash in Sutton Bridge

A man is in a “critical condition” in hospital after a motorbike and a car collided on the A17 in Sutton Bridge today.

Another person was injured in the collision which happened at the Railway Lane junction at about 10.50am.

A police patrol at the scene of an accident on the A17 at its junction with Railway Lane, Sutton Bridge. Photo: SG250817-104TW.

Paramdics from the East of England Ambulance Service treated a man in cardiac arrest shortly after the collision before he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn.

A spokesman for , in at 10.50 today (25th August).

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “An ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and Magpas Air Ambulance all attended and crews treated a man who was unconscious and not breathing.

“Following treatment at the scene, they managed to resuscitate the patient who was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a critical condition.”

A second person was treated for injuries by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

FRIDAY 1.50PM: Accident closes A17 at Sutton Bridge

A serious collision has closed the A17 at the junction with Railway Lane in Sutton Bridge.

The collision involves a motorbike and another vehicle and happened shortly before 11am.

An air ambulance has been sent to the scene of the crash.

Motorists are advised to prepare for significant disruption and to find an alternative route if possible.

Further details to follow.