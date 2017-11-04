UPDATE: Grant Holt leaves King’s Lynn Town, as Barrow say no deal done yet

Grant Holt has left King’s Lynn Town, with the Walks outfit claiming he is to join National League side Barrow.

The news of the 36-year-old’s departure was revealed just minutes after the Linnets’ home game with Chesham United finished this afternoon.

But the Cumbrian club say that, although they are considering recruiting Holt, no deal has yet been agreed and claim the Linnets have “misinterpreted” their approach.

A post on the Linnets’ Twitter feed, published shortly before 5pm today, said: “King’s Lynn Town confirm the departure of Grant Holt who has joined Barrow as a player coach.”

Earlier, Holt was missing from the Linnets’ squad for today’s game, which they lost 1-0. After the match, Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve said Barrow had informed them on Monday that they had completed a deal to sign Holt.

He claimed that a compensation package had subsequently been agreed between the clubs, only for Barrow to then scrap the deal yestarday.

And he said a formal seven-day approach was submitted on Thursday, meaning it is likely to be late next week before Holt formally signs for Barrow.

Mr Cleeve said: “I was obviously a little bit surprised, because we thought we’d done a deal for the season for him, but when players are not on contract, of course, these things happen.

“He’s decided he wants to go there. They’ve offered him more money. They’ve offered him a longer-term deal and there’s nothing I can do about it.

“I think Barrow haven’t behaved in the right way. Normally clubs do the right thing. I don’t think Barrow have done the right thing. But I wish Grant well. I don’t want to stand in his way.”

Barrow managing director Andrew Casson has this evening denied that a deal has been done with Holt.

But he admitted that the appointment of Holt to their new-look back-room staff was something they were considering.

“No deal has been done,” Mr Casson said.

“It’s an idea that we had, but nothing more than that at this stage. They have misinterpreted the approach.”

The former Norwich and Wigan striker only arrived at the Walks on October 9, signing on the same day as another ex-Norwich player, Simon Lappin.

The pair both made their debuts the following night against Hitchin at the Walks, with Holt making a further two appearances after that.

Mr Cleeve added that he had not spoken to Holt since he was told of the Barrow link.

If the move does go through, it will mark a return to the club Holt scored for 35 times in 69 appearances during two spells between 2001 and 2003.

The Holker Street side are currently 21st in the National League, and appointed the former Gillingham, Forest Green Rovers and Welling United boss Adrian Pennock as their third manager of the season last month.