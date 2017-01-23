UPDATE: Lynnsport aims to re-open tomorrow after fire

Officials hope to re-open the Lynnsport leisure centre tomorrow following a fire at the site last night.

The Greenpark Avenue complex has been closed all day following what fire service officials described as a “small” blaze in an electrical plant room.

A post on the centre’s Twitter account a short time ago said: “Thank you to all our customers for your patience & understanding today, we are doing everything we can to be open tomorrow.”

Two engines were sent to the site at around 7.30pm on Monday and spent just over an hour at the scene dealing with the flames.

Eyewitnesses used social media to report seeing people outside the centre wrapped in foil blankets while the incident was resolved.